Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,091,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 308% from the previous session’s volume of 267,143 shares.The stock last traded at $19.04 and had previously closed at $19.07.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.19.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0594 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%.
About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
