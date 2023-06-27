Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,091,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 308% from the previous session’s volume of 267,143 shares.The stock last traded at $19.04 and had previously closed at $19.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.19.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0594 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

