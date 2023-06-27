Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Shares Purchased by Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares during the quarter. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF makes up 3.5% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBWP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,924,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.03. 383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,465. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $72.41 and a twelve month high of $92.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.36. The firm has a market cap of $355.72 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.3293 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

