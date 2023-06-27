iPower (NYSE:IPW) and Calloway’s Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Head to Head Survey

Calloway’s Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY – Get Rating) and iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Calloway’s Nursery has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iPower has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Calloway’s Nursery and iPower’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calloway’s Nursery $87.25 million 1.11 $5.75 million N/A N/A iPower $79.42 million 0.40 $1.52 million ($0.35) -3.43

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Calloway’s Nursery has higher revenue and earnings than iPower.

2.9% of iPower shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.4% of Calloway’s Nursery shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.2% of iPower shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Calloway’s Nursery and iPower, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calloway’s Nursery 0 0 0 0 N/A iPower 0 0 0 0 N/A

iPower has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 150.00%. Given iPower’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iPower is more favorable than Calloway’s Nursery.

Profitability

This table compares Calloway’s Nursery and iPower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calloway’s Nursery N/A 20.02% 6.68% iPower -11.81% -26.64% -10.53%

Summary

Calloway’s Nursery beats iPower on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calloway’s Nursery

Calloway's Nursery, Inc. operates garden centers in the United States. The company offers birding, fertilizers, garden tools,insect and pest control; mosquito control solutions, pottery, soils and mulches; weed control and fungicide to gardeners. It also provides cornelius home decor and lawn décor products. In addition, the company provides landscape design services. The company operates 24 stores under the Calloway's Nursery name in Texas. Calloway's Nursery, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About iPower

iPower Inc. operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs. iPower Inc. sells its products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brand names through Zenhydro.com and various third-party online platforms. The company was formerly known as BZRTH Inc. and changed its name to iPower Inc. in September 2020. iPower Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Duarte, California.

