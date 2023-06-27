iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stake Lifted by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.6% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joule Financial LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.09. 943,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,508,360. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $105.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2316 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

