iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Vigilare Wealth Management’s 6th Largest Position

Vigilare Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 78.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,233 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 2.7% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 605.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 64,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 205,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.80. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

