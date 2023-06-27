iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Lessened by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.38 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.80.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

