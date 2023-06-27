iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 292.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $107.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.14. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.41 and a 1 year high of $115.07.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

