iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV) Position Trimmed by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.11. 1,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,621. The stock has a market cap of $393.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.25. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $47.24 and a twelve month high of $60.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.07.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

