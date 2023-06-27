iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,545,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 186,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,148,160 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.48. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

