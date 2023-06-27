iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Stake Raised by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWW. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 77,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 310.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after purchasing an additional 147,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock opened at $62.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.41 and its 200-day moving average is $57.96. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a one year low of $43.65 and a one year high of $64.40.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

