iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USMV. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS USMV traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,432,025 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.49.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.