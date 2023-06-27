iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Wall Capital Group Inc.

Wall Capital Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,039 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendel Money Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.58. The company had a trading volume of 336,874 shares. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.55. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

