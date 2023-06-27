iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 5.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFF stock opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $35.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1651 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

