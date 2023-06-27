iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is E&G Advisors LP’s 2nd Largest Position

E&G Advisors LP cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 10.0% of E&G Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $27,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $611,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 77.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,654,000 after acquiring an additional 854,044 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

IWF stock opened at $266.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $255.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.80. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $275.91.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

