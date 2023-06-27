iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 4.8% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $21,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IWM opened at $181.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.46. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $201.99.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

