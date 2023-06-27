iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $136.34 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.21 and a fifty-two week high of $160.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.07.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

