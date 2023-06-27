iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITA stock opened at $113.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

