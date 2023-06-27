Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Iteris from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

ITI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 148,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,047. Iteris has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iteris

Iteris ( NASDAQ:ITI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $42.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.40 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iteris will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Iteris by 29.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 138,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 31,074 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Iteris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Iteris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Iteris by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 11,332 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Iteris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.23% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

Featured Stories

