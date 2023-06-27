Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target to C$0.61

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from C$3.65 to C$0.61 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$3.40 to C$0.70 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.61.

TSE WEED traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.63. 1,727,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,250. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of C$0.61 and a 12 month high of C$6.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$328.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.10, a PEG ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.48.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

