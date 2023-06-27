Jefferies Financial Group Raises Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $50.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DAL. Evercore ISI upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.56.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,610,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,447,827. The company has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.30. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $44.03.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $172,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 273,712 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,275.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $172,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 273,712 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,275.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

