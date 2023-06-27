Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.81) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.69% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 250 ($3.18) to GBX 300 ($3.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 528 ($6.71).
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Down 10.3 %
Shares of AML traded down GBX 37.40 ($0.48) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 325 ($4.13). 5,846,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,523. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a one year low of GBX 85.66 ($1.09) and a one year high of GBX 629.80 ($8.01). The company has a market capitalization of £2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -295.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 257.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 216.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Insider Activity
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers. It has strategic technology agreement with Mercedes-Benz AG.
See Also
- Here’s How to Rank the 3 Biggest Video Game Stocks
- Redfin: Contrasting Analyst Bearishness With Market Optimism
- Korn Ferry: An Undervalued Play on the State of the Workforce
- Lordstown Motors Gets Taken For A Ride
- Five stocks we like better than Aston Martin Lagonda Global
Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.