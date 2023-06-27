Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.81) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 250 ($3.18) to GBX 300 ($3.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 528 ($6.71).

Shares of AML traded down GBX 37.40 ($0.48) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 325 ($4.13). 5,846,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,523. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a one year low of GBX 85.66 ($1.09) and a one year high of GBX 629.80 ($8.01). The company has a market capitalization of £2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -295.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 257.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 216.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.99.

In related news, insider Michael de Picciotto sold 2,333,127 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.26), for a total value of £7,815,975.45 ($9,937,667.45). Insiders own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers. It has strategic technology agreement with Mercedes-Benz AG.

