John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) to Issue Dividend of $0.67

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.6674 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

NYSEARCA JHMD traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.68. 26,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,992. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 52-week low of $23.57 and a 52-week high of $32.30. The company has a market capitalization of $475.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average is $30.34.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 47,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 10,391 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period.

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

