John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Declares Dividend of $0.25

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2466 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JHMM traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.87. 132,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,219. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $51.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.39 and a 200 day moving average of $47.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 123,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 470,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,529,000 after purchasing an additional 10,641 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

