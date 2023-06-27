JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) rose 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.93 and last traded at $30.93. Approximately 60,596 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 628,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JOYY in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on JOYY from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on JOYY from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, CLSA decreased their price target on JOYY from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

JOYY Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.71.

JOYY Increases Dividend

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The information services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $583.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.76 million. JOYY had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 7.77%. Research analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. JOYY’s payout ratio is presently 137.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in JOYY in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JOYY by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

