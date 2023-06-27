JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for ITV (LON:ITV)

ITV (LON:ITV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.78) price target on the broadcaster’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 106.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.02) target price on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ITV to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 89 ($1.13).

Get ITV alerts:

ITV Price Performance

Shares of ITV stock traded up GBX 0.98 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 67.94 ($0.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,369,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,868,845. The company has a market capitalization of £2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 617.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 74.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 78.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71. ITV has a 1 year low of GBX 53.97 ($0.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 96.62 ($1.23).

Insider Buying and Selling

About ITV

In other ITV news, insider Mary Harris bought 3,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £2,719.92 ($3,458.26). 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include drama, entertainment, and factual for its own channels and other broadcasters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.