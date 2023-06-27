JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) Shares Sold by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned about 0.46% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $67,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.

JPME stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.32. 1,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,090. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.78. The stock has a market cap of $345.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.04. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.31 and a fifty-two week high of $91.81.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

