JUNO (JUNO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $20.77 Million

JUNO (JUNO) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last seven days, JUNO has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One JUNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000880 BTC on popular exchanges. JUNO has a market cap of $20.77 million and $144,105.75 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUNO Profile

JUNO was first traded on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 77,666,730 coins. The official website for JUNO is www.junonetwork.io. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

