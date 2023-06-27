Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.18

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 11000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Karnalyte Resources Trading Down 5.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.25.

Get Karnalyte Resources alerts:

Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Karnalyte Resources

Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops potash and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns 100% interests in Subsurface Mineral Leases KLSA 010, KL 247A, and KL 246 totaling 367 km2 of mineral rights. It also holds interests in the Wynyard potash project located in Wynyard, Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Karnalyte Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karnalyte Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.