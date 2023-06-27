Kava Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $598.70 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded up 23.9% against the US dollar. One Kava token can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00003282 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $598.70 million and $54.03 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00043616 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00030447 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014228 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004854 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000861 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 594,848,508 tokens and its circulating supply is 594,839,480 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.