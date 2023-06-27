KCS Wealth Advisory Boosts Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,664 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALLY. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALLY. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

ALLY stock opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.27. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

