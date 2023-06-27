KCS Wealth Advisory Buys 14,656 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,656 shares during the quarter. PACCAR makes up approximately 1.2% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,907,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,441,000 after purchasing an additional 671,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,912,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,915,000 after purchasing an additional 449,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,825,000 after purchasing an additional 185,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,999,000 after purchasing an additional 145,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 249.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $79.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.59. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $80.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.58.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $1,607,741.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,996,380.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,892,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $1,607,741.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,996,380.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.