KCS Wealth Advisory Buys 292 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24,546.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,934,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898,275 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,782,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,463,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,389,000 after acquiring an additional 26,030 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,434,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,364,000 after acquiring an additional 839,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 544.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,306,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,582 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AVEM stock opened at $53.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $56.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

