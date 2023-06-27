KCS Wealth Advisory Buys 33,299 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXAP)

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXAP – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 325,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,299 shares during the quarter. Garrett Motion makes up 1.1% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EVR Research LP raised its stake in Garrett Motion by 447.7% in the 4th quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 1,665,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,000 shares during the period. Skaana Management L.P. raised its stake in Garrett Motion by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 1,584,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,781,000 after acquiring an additional 655,150 shares during the period. Jet Capital Investors L P bought a new stake in Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter valued at $6,807,000. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in Garrett Motion by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 682,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 254,572 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter valued at $3,773,000.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Garrett Motion Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GTXAP opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.89. Garrett Motion Inc. has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $9.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Garrett Motion Company Profile

In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 110,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $899,549.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,946,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,263,215.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma sold 1,025,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $7,738,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,570,589 shares in the company, valued at $200,607,946.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 110,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $899,549.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,946,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,263,215.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,829,994 shares of company stock worth $22,449,408 in the last 90 days.

(Get Rating)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTXAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.