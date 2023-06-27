KCS Wealth Advisory Has $398,000 Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

KCS Wealth Advisory lessened its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Diageo were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 681.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.72% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $169.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $194.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.17.
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
