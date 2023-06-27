KCS Wealth Advisory Has $988,000 Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Vistra were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 85,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistra alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

Vistra Stock Performance

In related news, Director Julie A. Lagacy acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.84 per share, with a total value of $248,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares in the company, valued at $420,367.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average of $23.76. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $27.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.30). Vistra had a positive return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. Research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is -105.13%.

Vistra Profile

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.