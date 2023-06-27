KCS Wealth Advisory Reduces Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

KCS Wealth Advisory reduced its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up about 1.4% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,426,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,105,000 after purchasing an additional 443,609 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $156.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $172.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.48.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

