KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 151 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

KCS Wealth Advisory lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in McKesson by 2.4% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $412.44 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $315.78 and a one year high of $419.33. The company has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $385.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.23.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Barclays lifted their price target on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,388,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,885,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,388,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,885,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,667 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,837. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

