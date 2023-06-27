KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 3,473 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

KCS Wealth Advisory decreased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Edison International were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $222,895,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Edison International by 36.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Edison International by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,362,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,379 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,417,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,240 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,704,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,642,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Edison International stock opened at $69.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.53. The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.738 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 134.70%.

In related news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

