Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $13,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $543,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.75.

KEYS stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.82. The stock had a trading volume of 47,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,797. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $189.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.30 and a 200 day moving average of $164.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Read More

