Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Holdings Raised by R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 298.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the quarter. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,568 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $441,478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,628,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,095,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,152,000 after purchasing an additional 715,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $136.85. 265,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,039. The stock has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.83 and a 200-day moving average of $134.76.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.