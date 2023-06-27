KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:KREF)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 95.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.6%.

Shares of KREF stock opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.92. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 356.67 and a quick ratio of 356.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KREF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.

In other news, CEO Matthew A. Salem purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,941.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, Director Christen E.J. Lee bought 10,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $101,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $152,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew A. Salem purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,941.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $454,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 542.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 188.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

