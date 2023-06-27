Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) & 3M (NYSE:MMM) Financial Survey

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Rating) and 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Koç Holding A.S. pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. 3M pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Koç Holding A.S. pays out 7.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. 3M pays out 62.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. 3M has increased its dividend for 66 consecutive years. 3M is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Koç Holding A.S. and 3M, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koç Holding A.S. 0 0 0 0 N/A 3M 2 8 0 0 1.80

Profitability

3M has a consensus price target of $120.83, indicating a potential upside of 20.33%. Given 3M’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 3M is more favorable than Koç Holding A.S..

This table compares Koç Holding A.S. and 3M’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koç Holding A.S. N/A N/A N/A 3M 16.31% 36.48% 11.45%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Koç Holding A.S. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of 3M shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of 3M shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Koç Holding A.S. and 3M’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koç Holding A.S. N/A N/A N/A $5.03 4.09 3M $34.23 billion 1.62 $5.78 billion $9.65 10.41

3M has higher revenue and earnings than Koç Holding A.S.. Koç Holding A.S. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 3M, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

3M beats Koç Holding A.S. on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koç Holding A.S.

Koç Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants. It serves customers under the Akpa, Aygaz, Lipetgaz, Mogaz, Pürsu, Aygaz Dogal Gaz, Demir-Export, Ditas, Aygaz Otogaz +, Opet Fuchs, Opet, THY Opet, Tüpras, Beko Österreich, and Entek brands. The company's automotive business provides light commercial vehicles, passenger cars, tractors, buses, and trucks, as well as offers automotive retailing and car rental services. It serves customers under the Ford, Koç Fiat Kredi, Otokar, Avis, Birmot, Budget, Otokoç, Otokoç Otomotiv, Otokoç Sigorta, Alfa Romeo, Ferrari, Fiat, Lancia, Maserati, Otoeksper, Tofas, Case IH, and TürkTraktör brands. The company's consumer durables business offers white goods, televisions, and air conditioners under the Arçelik, Beko, Leisure, Arctic, Altus, Grundig, Blomberg, Defy, Beko Österreich, Flavel, Arçelik LG, TEE, and WAT brands. Its finance business provides various banking and financial products and services that include private banking, factoring, leasing, portfolio management, and credit cards; and payment solutions under the Koçfinans, Token, akpakoc, Yapi Kredi Faktoring, Yapi Kredi, Yapi Kredi Leasing, Yapi Kredi Kültür Sanat Yayincilik, Yapi Kredi Portföy Yönetimi, Yapi Kredi Yatirim, and Yapi Kredi Koray brands. The company's other business offers tomato products and pastes, canned pickles, and ketchups; and do it yourself retailing, ship construction, tourism, and information technology services under various brand names. Koç Holding A.S. was founded in 1926 and is based in Istanbul, Turkey.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles. The Transportation and Electronics segment provides ceramic solutions; attachment tapes, films, sound, and temperature management for transportation vehicles; premium large format graphic films for advertising and fleet signage; light management films and electronics assembly solutions; packaging and interconnection solutions; and reflective signage for highway, and vehicle safety. The Healthcare segment offers health care procedure coding and reimbursement software; skin, wound care, and infection prevention products and solutions; dentistry and orthodontia solutions; and filtration and purification systems. The Consumer segment provides consumer bandages, braces, supports, and consumer respirators; cleaning products for the home; retail abrasives, paint accessories, car care DIY products, picture hanging, and consumer air quality solutions; and stationery products. It offers its products through e-commerce and traditional wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers. 3M Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

