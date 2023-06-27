KOK 1-Day Volume Tops $184,322.12 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. One KOK token can currently be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. KOK has a market capitalization of $6.42 million and approximately $184,322.12 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004622 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00016944 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00019086 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000088 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013760 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,796.08 or 1.00009691 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000075 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.01290903 USD and is up 2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $204,623.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

