Komodo (KMD) Trading Up 6.8% Over Last Week

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000807 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $33.54 million and $1.76 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00098403 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00043740 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00023446 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000714 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000140 BTC.
Komodo Coin Profile
KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.
Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”
Komodo Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
