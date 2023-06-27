Komodo Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $32.79 million and $565,515.97 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00100465 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00044738 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00023755 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

