Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Kopin from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kopin in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Get Kopin alerts:

Kopin Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KOPN opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 2.44. Kopin has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $2.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kopin

Kopin ( NASDAQ:KOPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Kopin had a negative net margin of 39.26% and a negative return on equity of 57.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kopin will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kopin by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kopin by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 68,844 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in Kopin by 261.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 45,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 33,163 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Kopin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 273,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 37,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kopin by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 43,700 shares during the period. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kopin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.