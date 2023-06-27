Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $730.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Korn Ferry updated its Q1 2024 guidance to $0.84-$1.00 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.84-1.00 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $50.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $44.69 and a twelve month high of $66.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day moving average is $51.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.50.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KFY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 181.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 68.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.
