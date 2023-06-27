Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $730.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.83 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Korn Ferry updated its Q1 2024 guidance to $0.84-$1.00 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.84-1.00 EPS.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

NYSE:KFY opened at $50.91 on Tuesday. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $44.69 and a twelve month high of $66.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.93 and a 200-day moving average of $51.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korn Ferry

About Korn Ferry

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter valued at about $552,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 489,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 404.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 31.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 161.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 18,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

