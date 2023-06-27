Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.84-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $668-698 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $682.71 million. Korn Ferry also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to $0.84-$1.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on KFY. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $50.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.55. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $44.69 and a one year high of $66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $730.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.83 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,312,000 after acquiring an additional 28,155 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,806,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,551,000 after acquiring an additional 318,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,891,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 11.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,783,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,849,000 after acquiring an additional 186,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,650,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,551,000 after acquiring an additional 214,170 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Articles

