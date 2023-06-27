Kyndryl (KD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. On average, analysts expect Kyndryl to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kyndryl Price Performance

NYSE:KD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.85. 1,037,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,009. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.53. Kyndryl has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average of $13.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Kyndryl from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kyndryl by 6.7% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kyndryl in the first quarter valued at $179,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Articles

